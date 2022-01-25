Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cadiz by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

