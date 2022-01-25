Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

CERN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.37. 110,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,842. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

