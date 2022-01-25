Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,412. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

