Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.