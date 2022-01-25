Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.16. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,678,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPO opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

