Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $116.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $117.00 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

