Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $3.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.00. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $150.69 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.