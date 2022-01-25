Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post sales of $51.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.03 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.60 million to $204.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.94 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $220.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Transcat has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $672.57 million, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.