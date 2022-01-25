Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.47.

Netflix stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $594.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.