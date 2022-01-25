Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AANNF, ADYEY, AIAGY, AIR, ANNMF, BCS, BLHWF, BNMDF, CPYYY, CRZBY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €7.20 ($8.18).

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55).

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00).

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €5.30 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($6.14).

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58).

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 366 to CHF 403.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 4 to CHF 5. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21).

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €17.50 ($19.89).

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43).

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64).

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86).

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €86.20 ($97.95) to €80.20 ($91.14).

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53).

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 62 ($0.84).

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13.00 to 10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64).

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83).

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56).

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24).

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81).

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59).

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66).

