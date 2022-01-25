Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (ASC, BA, BSE, CWR, GSK, ITM, LLOY, MARS, MONY, OBD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 25th:
ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock.
BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 730 ($9.85) price target on the stock.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.
Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on the stock.
Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) target price on the stock.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price target on the stock.
Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
South32 (LON:S32) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on the stock.
tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on the stock.
tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) target price on the stock.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.