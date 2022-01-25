Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (ASC, BA, BSE, CWR, GSK, ITM, LLOY, MARS, MONY, OBD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 25th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 730 ($9.85) price target on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on the stock.

