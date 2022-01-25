Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (CBK, COP, CVX, EDV, EFX, FANG, MAG, MPC, MTDR, NOA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 25th:

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.40 ($8.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $87.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA). CIBC issued a hold rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a buy rating. They currently have C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a sell rating. They currently have C$1.65 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. It recently reported impressive results for the holiday period. Total net sales for the two months ended Dec 31, 2021, jumped 14.6% from the same period of 2019. All the brands and the Retail segment performed well. Comparable Retail segment net sales also grew 14% on account of a solid double-digit sales increase in digital channel, somewhat offset by high single-digit negative retail store sales on lower store traffic. Management highlighted that increased inbound transportation costs could deleverage gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward. Nonetheless, Urban Outfitters' FP Movement and AnthroLiving initiatives hold promise.”

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

