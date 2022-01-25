Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $100.00.

1/12/2022 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/12/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $150.00.

1/6/2022 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/6/2022 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

