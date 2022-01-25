Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 2.39 -$4.66 million $0.67 1.29 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Local Bounti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 39.19% -42.70% -27.04% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 507.01%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

