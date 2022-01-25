Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Castor Maritime and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 8.25 -$1.75 million $0.15 7.63 Eneti $163.73 million 0.48 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.19

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eneti has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Risk & Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70% Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54%

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Eneti on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

