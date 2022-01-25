Analyzing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeoPark and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 2.08 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -8.53 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.95 -$65.67 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Riley Exploration Permian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.37%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats GeoPark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

