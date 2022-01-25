Analyzing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20%

Volatility and Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.44 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.33 Power Integrations $488.32 million 9.53 $71.18 million $2.47 31.22

Power Integrations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Power Integrations 0 3 4 0 2.57

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.36%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $103.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

