Anchor Protocol Price Hits $1.62 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $346.55 million and $53.88 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006155 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 119.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,589,857 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.