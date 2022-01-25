Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Given New €5.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €5.30 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($6.14) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANNMF remained flat at $$3.82 on Tuesday. Anima has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.