Ann Kuchera Lawson Sells 5,500 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $94.33.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
