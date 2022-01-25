Ann Kuchera Lawson Sells 5,500 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.