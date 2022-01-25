ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of ANSYS worth $92,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.