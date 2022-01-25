Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $46.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.29 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

