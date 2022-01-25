Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,771 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AM opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.