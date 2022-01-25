Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.
Shares of AM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 6,030,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,721. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,127,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,841,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 7,235,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
