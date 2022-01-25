Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 6,030,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,721. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,127,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,841,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 7,235,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

