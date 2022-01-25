Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.66. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.