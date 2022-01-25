APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of APA worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1,547.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.