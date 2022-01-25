APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,794.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,906 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of APA worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of APA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

