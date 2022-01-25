APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 232,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,183,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

