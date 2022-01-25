Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Apartment Income REIT worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

