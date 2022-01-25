ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.62 or 0.06599050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,398.03 or 1.00012688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006231 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 91,218,702 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars.

