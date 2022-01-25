Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AMEH stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.