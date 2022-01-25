Apollon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $5,535.27 and approximately $86.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

