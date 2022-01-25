Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 87.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.