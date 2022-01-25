Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) were down 7.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Appian traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 3,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

