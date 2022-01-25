Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

