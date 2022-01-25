Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

