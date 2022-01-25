Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Apple worth $5,413,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

