Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $142.00 price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,825,172. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

