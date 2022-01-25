APY.Finance Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $294,228.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,942,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

