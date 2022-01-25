Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

ARBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbe Robotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.