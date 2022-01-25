ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.02. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

