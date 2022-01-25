ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.08% of ArcBest worth $336,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

