Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.22 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $6.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

