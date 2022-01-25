Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 14,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,029,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,200,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

