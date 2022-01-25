Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 19425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
