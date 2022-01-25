Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 19425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

