Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

