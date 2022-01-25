Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $774,781.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

