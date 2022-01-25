Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARBK. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.