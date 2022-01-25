ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

