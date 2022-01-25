Argon Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,289.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $819,133.34 and $93,289.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,775,065 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

